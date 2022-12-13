PSC to ask for slightly bigger budget

By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the state transitions to renewable energy sources, the Public Service Commission is seeking to hire more employees to help with the process.

The PSC employs 41 workers and wants to hire three more. One in public utilities, one in coal mining and reclamation, and one for to help with administrative duties.

“It’s really important for us as a commission to have the resources to effectively engage in all those regional and national conversations to advocate for reliable and affordable policies to direct this energy transition,” said Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak.

The new positions would only raise the percentage of the PSC’s budget by a few percentage points.

