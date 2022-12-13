Program in Bismarck to help treat those with arthritis

Bismarck osteoarthritis class
Bismarck osteoarthritis class(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new program is being offered by NDSU Extension to help those who struggle with the pain of osteoarthritis.

The Extension Agency is teaming with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Proximal 50 for a program that will help people strengthen their muscles and relieve joint pressure.

An open class takes place next Tuesday, December 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. The full program of 24 full sessions over the course of 12 weeks is set to start on January 10. The event will take place at the Proximal 50 north location in Bismarck.

The program includes 60 minutes of exercise and 30 minutes of group discussion and education.

For more information or to register, call 701-221-6865 or visit ndsu.edu.

