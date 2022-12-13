Old MacKenzie River building to become new restaurant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26 and will be opening a new restaurant there called Sazon.

On November 1, Mendoza applied for a liquor license at the old MacKenzie River building, which is set to be reviewed at the December 13 City Commission meeting agenda, according to Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek.

Tomanek said Mendoza applied for an F1 liquor license for the 4510 Skyline Crossings location. A public hearing is set for December 27 to review the submission. The city could move forward to possibly grant that license.

