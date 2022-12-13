MSU women’s soccer Interim Head Coach TJ Perez promoted to head coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - After leading the Beavers women’s soccer team to their first NSIC Championship game since 2016, Director of Athletics Kevin Forde promoted Interim Head Coach TJ Perez to head coach Monday.

“He was thrust into the position very late in the pre-season and handled everything in such a first-class manner. Minot State University is excited for the continued success of its soccer program and couldn’t be happier to have Coach Perez leading the way,” said Forde.

Forde named Perez interim head coach after then-head coach Chris Clements accepted the director of athletics position at Hastings College three weeks before the season began.

“We have had some good experiences as a team this past year and I want to continue our growth and evolve our culture in the program; a culture built on enjoyment, trust, honesty, and competition,” said Perez.

Perez joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach in July 2020.

