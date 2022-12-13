Minot crews prepare for winter storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Snowplows are set and ready to go in Minot as soon as heavy snow starts falling.

Derek Hackett, a spokesperson for the city, said they’ve been filling trucks with sand and fuel, and sharpening the edges of plowing equipment.

Broadway and Burdick Expressway, the main roads through town, will take priority, followed by the other 32 snow routes.

Hills will be tackled after that, and then, residential streets.

“We prepare the minute we start to hear rumblings of storms like this, so we’ve been working towards this event since last week,” said Hackett.

Hackett asked residents to avoid parking on the streets, if possible, especially those with snow routes, so first responders can get through.

They generally take 72 to 96 hours to clear the roads.

You can see the city of Minot’s snow removal zones on its website or social media.

