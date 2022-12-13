Mandan Public Schools will dismiss students early

Mandan Schools closing early
Mandan Schools closing early(MGN)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools is releasing student early today. The message was posted to their wesite and on Facebook.

The message read: “the snow has started to settle in and we’d like to do what we can to get students home while it’s still daylight. We will be dismissing school early today with the following schedule. Buses WILL be running and will follow their regular routes.

Elementary Schools – 2:00pm Dismissal. Mandan Middle School – 2:15pm Dismissal. Mandan High School – 2:15pm Dismissal.

All practices and activities canceled for tonight. No after school ESP or MAC programs at elementary schools today.

A decision about school tomorrow will be made later.”

