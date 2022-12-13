Keeping the vintage Christmas spirit alive

The Vintage Shoppe at Buckstop Junction
The Vintage Shoppe at Buckstop Junction(KFYR-TV)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If buying new Christmas decorations every year isn’t your style, an antique Christmas shop offers the option of vintage décor.

The Vintage Shoppe at Buckstop Junction provides Christmas décor with a past and a story. The shop is run by two sisters, Judy Fried and Marlette Pittman. The sisters volunteered to start the business from scratch.

“I said, ‘Okay what do you have?’ and they said, “We have six glass cases and a book that’s written about Buckstop Junction,’” said Pittman.

Pittman says when Christmas trees originated, they were hung upside down from the ceiling, but the vintage shoppe had to improvise.

“This is going to bring the ceiling down, and I thought a couple days later ‘I know what I’m going to do, I’ll put the tumbleweed up there,’” said Pittman.

Instead of a full-grown tree, the sisters hung up a tumbleweed, in vintage Christmas tree fashion.

“I thought she’s amazing, she always has an idea,” said Fried.

While the Vintage Shoppe is another way to sell items to keep Buckstop junction going, the sisters agree this isn’t the sole reason they volunteer.

“It’s the engagement of the customer or visitor, to look and see and learn,” said Fried.

Whether you’re searching for Christmas décor with old time character, a unique gift, or just want to learn about Bismarck Christmas history, the Vintage Shoppe offers that and more.

The Vintage Shoppe opened April of 2022 and is open every Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
Mon. PM UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Charras and Tequila, MacKenzie River
Old MacKenzie River building to become new burger restaurant
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member 'obstructing' officers
Video released of traffic stop of Bismarck School Board member ‘obstructing’ officers
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Historic blizzard footage in North Dakota
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through

Latest News

Western Area Water Supply
Western Area Water Supply awarded nearly $400,000 for rural water expansion
Downtown Bismarck snow
Some small business remain open during storm
Mary Selzler working from home
North Dakota state employees work through the snowstorm
Photo courtesy: Jacki Christman
Ranchers prepare for another winter storm