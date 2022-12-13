Keeping the vintage Christmas spirit alive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If buying new Christmas decorations every year isn’t your style, an antique Christmas shop offers the option of vintage décor.

The Vintage Shoppe at Buckstop Junction provides Christmas décor with a past and a story. The shop is run by two sisters, Judy Fried and Marlette Pittman. The sisters volunteered to start the business from scratch.

“I said, ‘Okay what do you have?’ and they said, “We have six glass cases and a book that’s written about Buckstop Junction,’” said Pittman.

Pittman says when Christmas trees originated, they were hung upside down from the ceiling, but the vintage shoppe had to improvise.

“This is going to bring the ceiling down, and I thought a couple days later ‘I know what I’m going to do, I’ll put the tumbleweed up there,’” said Pittman.

Instead of a full-grown tree, the sisters hung up a tumbleweed, in vintage Christmas tree fashion.

“I thought she’s amazing, she always has an idea,” said Fried.

While the Vintage Shoppe is another way to sell items to keep Buckstop junction going, the sisters agree this isn’t the sole reason they volunteer.

“It’s the engagement of the customer or visitor, to look and see and learn,” said Fried.

Whether you’re searching for Christmas décor with old time character, a unique gift, or just want to learn about Bismarck Christmas history, the Vintage Shoppe offers that and more.

The Vintage Shoppe opened April of 2022 and is open every Saturday.

