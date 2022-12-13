Jaxon Duttenhefer - NDSU DL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most football teams use the saying “next man up”. It means someone has to replace an injured player. When Eli Mostaert left the field on a stretcher during NDSU’s 40-point win over North Carolina A-&-T, Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer was part of the “next man up” theory on the Bison Defensive Line.

Duttenhefer is in his second season with North Dakota State, a school he always had at the top of his list.

Jaxon Duttenhefer: “You’re a homegrown kid, this is the place you want to be right? The program you want to play for. It’s really a dream come true. There are not many guys that can say they’re playing division one football, let alone playing division one football at your dream school? And contributing? I’m truly blessed to be here.”

A 2021 Mandan graduate, Jaxon took a redshirt as a true freshman. Into year two, he’s contributing at an all-newcomer level in the Valley Conference.

Duttenhefer: “I really didn’t know much in high school. They told you to line up and go tackle the guy. It’s way different here in college, there’s for sure a learning curve. There are times you feel like you’re breathing water because your head is under water, but once you get that experience, you tread water a bit better.”

Now on the national stage and vying for his second national title in two years, his roots as a Brave are still strong.

Duttenhefer: “Especially coming from Mandan, I feel so much support from that community. I get texts every time before I play, after games. That support I feel from the entire community is phenomenal.”

Duttenhefer is an example of North Dakota talent thriving at higher level, and he feels there’s plenty of that from the Peace Garden State.

Duttenhefer: “Our football programs, our basketball programs, our track programs, this isn’t some backwater state with talent. There’s plenty of talented kids, programs, and coaches, that can take players’ places.”

He and the Bison host Incarnate Word this Friday in the FCS Semifinals, in Fargo at 6:00ct on ESPN2. This will be the first time Jaxon will play against “the Word” but it’s not the first time for the Bison. NDSU beat the Cardinals 58-0 back in 2014, that was the year Carson Wentz & company beat Iowa State and the eventually topped Illinois State by 29-27 in the F.C.S. National Title game.

