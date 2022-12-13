First Western Bank partners with Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry for ‘100 Cheers’

100 Cheers
100 Cheers(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A business that started in Minot is making a non-profit impact at a local food pantry.

First Western Bank and long-time volunteers converged at the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry to ensure people don’t stay hungry. Ryan Lester said he’s been a volunteer since the COVID lockdowns.

”As long as you have a fairly strong back and a willing body and mind, you can do this,” said Lester.

From Monday through Friday, the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry gives from 60 to 135 people every day.

”We’re all volunteers. We have no paid employees. We don’t purchase groceries with borrowed money,” said Gerald Roise, with the pantry board.

Lester said he’s needed the service in the past, but they were not available.

”At the time, if I had been able to do something like this, I would have absolutely used it and by the grace of God, I don’t need it anymore,” said Lester.

Like Lester, a First Western Bank representative said they are their donating time — one hundred hours to be exact — spread out between employees bank-wide this week.

”When they do volunteer, if it’s during the workday, we just include that. There is no clocking out involved,” said Vince Azzarello, with First Western Bank.

Azzarello said in addition to time, they are donating at least 100 meals or food items across the seven regions their bank is located.

Since the 100 Cheers tradition started in 2014, Azzarello said they’ve done something a little bit different annually.

In previous years, they’ve served non-profit workers lunch.

The 100 Cheers program is done once a year during the Christmas season in all regions the bank is located.

