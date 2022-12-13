Fargo man found guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal jury found a Fargo man guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering for a 2021 crime.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive him to a Moorhead, Minnesota bank. They say he wanted her to take money out of an ATM, but the woman escaped and took refuge in a Gate City Bank.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors say Abdullahi tried to influence and tamper with the victim’s testimony.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Friday.

Abdullahi is set to be sentenced on March 21.

