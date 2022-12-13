Electric utilities prepare for heavy, wet snowstorm

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Heavy, wet snow is on its way to North Dakota, reminiscent of the spring blizzard that left many people in the northwest without power. Utilities are now preparing should the worst-case scenario happen again.

Eight months ago, images of snapped power poles and downed lines throughout northwest North Dakota depicted the dangers of snow and ice. This blizzard has the potential of creating another disaster.

“If you get that early rain and it turns into snow, that can form ice on our power lines. When you get ice on the power lines, along with winds, you can run into trouble,” said Alex Vournas, chief operating officer at Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative.

It’s a frightening concern that has Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative and other utilities closely monitoring the situation. Julie Fedorchak, chairwoman of the state’s Public Service Commission, says while there is little that can be done to protect every pole, she is confident that the utilities will be quick to respond to any issues.

“Our utility companies are among the best in the nation at dealing with this stuff because they are so familiar with it. The infrastructure is built to, as much as possible, withstand the weather we receive up here on a routine basis,” said Fedorchak.

Vournas says he feels they will be better prepared for this storm thanks to lessons learned from the spring blizzard.

“Our crews have their equipment and trucks fueled up. They are ready to go if they are needed in this storm,” said Vournas.

Should the worst-case scenario happen and power does go out, Vournas says mutual aid agreements with other regional utilities and relationships with suppliers will go a long way in restoring power as quickly as possible.

Vournas reminds the public that if you have to use a generator, make sure it is left outside and not in an enclosed space.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.