Deputy Chief Lori Flaten to retire from Mandan Police Department after 45 years

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - 45 years is a long time for anything. Deputy Chief Lori Flaten is retiring from the Mandan Police Department.

Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten remembers the good old days.

“When I started, you punched a clock when a call came in with the time of the call coming in, and then you just typed or wrote in what it was,” said Flaten.

On Friday, she’s retiring after a 45-year career in law enforcement.

“People always would tell me, ‘You’ll know when you’re ready [to retire],’ and they’re right. You know when you’re ready to retire,” said Flaten.

Flaten was sworn in as a police officer in 1978. At times, she was the only female officer in the department.

“Somebody would say, you know, ‘Are you a real police officer?’ Or, ‘I want a real police officer.’ It’s like, I am a real police officer,” said Flaten.

She paved the way for female officers. Now, more than 20% of officers in the department are women. To others, she’s described as the station mom, helping with relationships.

“I said [to Lori], ‘Here’s the deal, I kinda met this girl and she wants to do a ride along with me to see what I do.’ And [Deputy Flaten] approved it and that turned out to be my wife,” said Patrol Lieutenant Jason Neuberger.

Flaten said she plans to sleep in Monday morning and enjoy retirement by not working.

Deputy Flaten said she worked since she was 19 years old.

