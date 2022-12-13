CVS installs time delay safes in ND locations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To try to prevent pharmacy robberies, CVS has installed time delay safes in all six locations in the state. The safes have time delays programmed into them which will prevent them from being immediately opened.

The safes will contain prescription narcotics and opioids, which are the most stolen. Previous installations have resulted in CVS seeing a 50 percent decrease in robberies.

“But we also have policies and procedures to make sure if for some reason we do have a pharmacy robbery, we make sure that we protect our colleagues and our patients if this were to happen,” said Gabe Lautenschlager, CVS health district leader.

CVS has installed these new safes in 13 states this year and 45 states total have the new devices. The company hopes to have them in all its locations by the end of 2023.

