CVS installs time delay safes in ND locations

(n/a)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To try to prevent pharmacy robberies, CVS has installed time delay safes in all six locations in the state. The safes have time delays programmed into them which will prevent them from being immediately opened.

The safes will contain prescription narcotics and opioids, which are the most stolen. Previous installations have resulted in CVS seeing a 50 percent decrease in robberies.

“But we also have policies and procedures to make sure if for some reason we do have a pharmacy robbery, we make sure that we protect our colleagues and our patients if this were to happen,” said Gabe Lautenschlager, CVS health district leader.

CVS has installed these new safes in 13 states this year and 45 states total have the new devices. The company hopes to have them in all its locations by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Tilt Studio coming soon
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

Latest News

PSC asking for more employees
PSC to ask for slightly bigger budget
MAFB team cookie drive update
Update to this year’s Minot Air Force Base airmen cookie drive
Free post-holiday waste disposal
City of Minot offering free disposal of holiday waste
Electric sub station in the snow
Electric utilities prepare for heavy, wet snowstorm