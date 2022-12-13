Class-B basketball poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The top-ranked team in Class-B boys basketball is unanimous. There is a new number-one ranked team in Class-B girls basketball.

Defending Champion Four Winds-Minnewaukan is on top of the boys voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association, while Kenmare-Bowbells moved to the top of the girls rating.

2nd Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18) — 1-0 Record — 180 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass — 1-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Bishop Ryan — 1-0 Record — 134 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Thompson — 1-0 Record — 115 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Shiloh Christian — 1-0 Record — 91 pts — Last week: 6th

6. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 5th

7. Kindred — 0-0 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Grafton — 1-0 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 8th

9. North Border — 1-0 Record — 28 pts — Last week: NR

10. Des Lacs-Burlington — 2-0 Record — 27 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-0), North Star (0-0), Dickinson Trinit (0-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (0-0), Linton-HMB (2-0), St. John (0-0).

3rd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kenmare-Bowbells (12) — 4-0 Record — 170 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Kindred (4) — 5-0 Record — 158 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Rugby — 4-0 Record — 136 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Shiloh Christian (1) — 5-0 Record — 121 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Central Cass — 2-1 Record — 86 pts — Last week: 1st

6. May-Port CG (1) — 4-0 Record — 84 pts — Last week: NR

7. Thompson — 3-1 Record — 62 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Northern Cass — 2-0 Record — 55 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Central McLean — 4-0 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 10th

10. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 3-1 Record — 17 pts — Last week: 6th

Others receiving votes: Carrington (4-0), Bowman County (4-1), Garrison (3-0), Westhope-Newburg 5-0), Hatton-Northwood (4-0), Oakes (1-1), Grafton (4-2), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-1), Nedrose (4-0), Tioga (4-0).

