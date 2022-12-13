City of Minot offering free disposal of holiday waste

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot will be offering free dumping at the city landfill for a while after Christmas Day.

Residents may dump their holiday waste for free by bringing a current water bill for verification from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7.

On Christmas Day, there will be no garbage collection and the landfill will be closed.

The city will provide dumpsters at two locations to help residents dispose of real Christmas trees from Dec. 23 to Jan. 13.

For more information call the Public Information Office at (701) 857-4727.

