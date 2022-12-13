City of Minot offering free disposal of holiday waste

Free post-holiday waste disposal
Free post-holiday waste disposal(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The city of Minot will be offering free dumping at the city landfill for a while after Christmas Day.

Residents may dump their holiday waste for free by bringing a current water bill for verification from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7.

On Christmas Day, there will be no garbage collection and the landfill will be closed.

The city will provide dumpsters at two locations to help residents dispose of real Christmas trees from Dec. 23 to Jan. 13.

For more information call the Public Information Office at (701) 857-4727.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Tilt Studio coming soon
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

Latest News

PSC asking for more employees
PSC to ask for slightly bigger budget
MAFB team cookie drive update
Update to this year’s Minot Air Force Base airmen cookie drive
CVS installs time delay safes in ND locations
Electric sub station in the snow
Electric utilities prepare for heavy, wet snowstorm