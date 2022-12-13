Bison football in FCS semifinals this Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Incarnate Word did North Dakota State a huge favor over the weekend.

“The Word” beat second-seeded Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest-scoring playoff game in F.C.S. history. The Bison are the three-seed, so the Fargodome will be the site of the national semifinals on Friday.

NDSU beat Samford last Friday to advance to the semifinals. It was the program’s 42nd F.C.S. post-season victory, the second-most in history to Georgia Southern’s 45. The Bison defense only allowed nine points in their 11th win of the year.

“Defensively, I think we had four or five three-and-outs throughout the course of the game. It was something that if you watched film on Samford didn’t happen very often. They were a very prolific offense and did a very nice job minus that last series, I think we held them to or at least close to a season-low in yardage and points, probably 250 yards or so,” said Matt Entz, NDSU head coach.

Incarnate Word is led on offense by quarterback Lindsey Scott. He has produced 68 touchdowns so far this season.

“Probably the most prolific, or at least most productive player in F.C.S. football. We start looking at the number of touchdowns he’s responsible for, what is it, thrown for 59 touchdowns, ran for nine, is their quarterback. They have a running back that has run for 1,300 yards. A couple of receivers over 1,000. Anyone who averages 50 points a game and 600 yards is going to demand some respect immediately, so it’s going to be a challenge to get stops,” said Entz.

The game is at 6 p.m. CST on Friday and it will be shown on ESPN2. The other F.C.S. semifinal game is on Saturday. South Dakota State is the #1-seed and the Jackrabbits host #3 Montana State.

