Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through

Historic blizzard footage in North Dakota
Historic blizzard footage in North Dakota(Courtesy: State Historical Society)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most North Dakotans prepare for yet another winter storm, we’re looking back at other historic blizzards.

The blizzard of 1888 was nicknamed “The Children’s Blizzard.” As school children were sent home, heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid drop in temperatures caught many off guard.

”It kind of came without warning, think back to that time, we didn’t have many advanced warnings for weather events, and it trapped many school children at their schools so they couldn’t get home, and unfortunately, many perished,” said Jacob Morse, KFYR-TV meteorologist.

Fast forward about 80 years and many Bismarck residents recall the blizzard of 1966. The snow and wind were once again what comes to mind.

This map shows how much snow the state received during the blizzard of ‘66, and as Bismarck residents recall it was the worst they had lived through.

March 1966 blizzard snowfall map
March 1966 blizzard snowfall map(NWS)

”Because I couldn’t find my car, it was buried and we had to dig down through the hay loft in the barn to get down to the cows,” said Daniel Silbernagel, who now lives just outside of Bismarck.

”Oh, the snow... it just piled... it was higher than the fences, and hard, so the cows could actually walk over the fence,” said Karen Hellman, who was on a farm south of Almont during the storm.

”Well, we had lots of snow. We had a machine shed and I’m sure the sliding door was like 10 feet tall, and you couldn’t even see it, it was covered with snow,” said Jackie Silbernagel, who also lives outside of Bismarck.

Still more recently, blizzards in 1984, 1991, and 1997 rank as some of the worst in North Dakota history.

As the state prepares for its third major snow event of 2022, we are reminded we have survived much worse, on much less information. The blizzard of 1888 was such a catastrophe, it prompted the creation of the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Tilt Studio coming soon
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

Latest News

Man found guilty of kidnapping
Fargo man found guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering
Bismarck osteoarthritis class
Program in Bismarck to help treat those with arthritis
winter weather severity
Winter Storm Forecast Update 12/12/22 Evening
Williston shooting from Friday
Williston police officers placed on leave following Friday morning shooting