Bismarck Public Schools prepare for the snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s snowstorm could bring anywhere from 10 to 14 inches of snow right before the school break for the holidays. Bismarck Public Schools administration and teachers have done a lot of preparation for the upcoming weather event.

The school holiday break is something that many students and administration look forward to, but when you pile that time off, on top of multiple snow days before, it can be easy to get lost and forget the lessons.

“The interruption of two or three consecutive days during that time as you’re getting towards the end of that semester; very stressful on students, very stressful on teachers,” said Steve Madler, principal at Century High School.

Because snowstorms and their severity can be so difficult to predict, teachers must have lesson plans prepared that are flexible for either in-person or distance learning.

“If we’re not here they’ll have a series of videos and readings and then those focus questions kind of take that pressure off and they know exactly what they’re going to look for,” said Emilee Todd, global studies teacher at Century High School.

While distance learning can be difficult for some, teachers have found that it can be beneficial for students. From one-on-one opportunities to self-paced reading, to taking advantage of downtime while snowed in.

“That ability to use some of that time while they’re not freely able to go around if they’re snowed in, what an opportune time to get caught up,” said Madler.

The administration says learning how to roll with the punches is important for preparing for college and careers in the future.

“When you might be having an issue or you have a question, they’re so used to, and they’re great about asking questions here in front of us, but if we’re not here, how do you structure an email,” said Todd.

The ability to study even when Mother Nature throws us all a curve ball might be wonderful news for the future of education.

Century High School provides laptops and chargers for their students to take home in the event they are snowed in, that way every student has the opportunity to continue learning while at home.

