Bismarck-based massage parlor pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck massage business has entered into a plea agreement for promoting prostitution.

Cherry Blossom Massage Therapy, LLC owners David Coble, 54, and Yanhong Coble, 48, were arrested in June after police investigated multiple tips about their business. Investigators said multiple people had reported sexual acts occurring at the spa.

An investigator stated in similar human trafficking cases he’s seen, employees work under financial duress to perform sex acts on customers and cannot exercise any discretion on whom the acts are performed.

The court dismissed charges against the couple, after defense attorneys argued there wasn’t evidence to show the pair knew the acts occurred at the business.

Prosecutors filed a felony charge against the business last week.

Tuesday, Judge Douglas Bahr accepted the business’ guilty plea. Under the agreement, Cherry Blossom Massage is to pay a $7,500 fine and forfeit property/assets totaling more than $16,000.

Promoting prostitution charges dismissed for pair, filed against Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.