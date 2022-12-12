Wreaths Across America: getting ahead of the storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - National Wreaths Across America Day happens every year to honor fallen veterans. The program covers cemeteries across the country and abroad at 3,400 locations.

The shipment of wreaths was scheduled to arrive Wednesday, but because of the coming snowstorm, thankfully the delivery got pushed forward and arrived Monday.

Volunteers to lay wreaths are still needed. You can volunteer at wreathsacrossamerica.org and select your nearest location.

