Wreaths Across America: getting ahead of the storm

Wreaths across America delivery
Wreaths across America delivery(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - National Wreaths Across America Day happens every year to honor fallen veterans. The program covers cemeteries across the country and abroad at 3,400 locations.

The shipment of wreaths was scheduled to arrive Wednesday, but because of the coming snowstorm, thankfully the delivery got pushed forward and arrived Monday.

Volunteers to lay wreaths are still needed. You can volunteer at wreathsacrossamerica.org and select your nearest location.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Tilt Studio coming soon
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

Latest News

Clearing snow in Bismarck
Plows prepare for another big storm
Rail bridge
ND DEQ issues water quality certification for removal of rail bridge
Montana judge rejects vaccine choice law in healthcare settings
Traffic Stop on Interstate-94 on December 12, 2022.
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo