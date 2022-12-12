Williston Basin School District to go virtual if snowstorm causes disruption

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Students in the Williston Basin School District will still be required to attend school this week either in person or online depending on the weather.

In an emergency meeting Monday, the school board approved a policy enforcing virtual learning in the case of inclement weather. Superintendent Richard Faidley says this will limit disruptions while keeping people safe.

“I want to make sure that moving forward, we follow the rules as they are established by the state, and that we have this policy in place in the event we do need to make a decision for the safety of our students and staff,” said Faidley.

A decision on when or if the district will enact this policy has not been made at this time.

