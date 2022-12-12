WATCH: Hoeven, Armstrong react to recent border crossing videos from El Paso

By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Congressional delegation has raised concerns as videos from the southern border circulate online.

Border patrol agents say thousands of migrants have crossed near El Paso in just the past few days, which has stressed the city’s facilities beyond capacity.

“When I was down there, that was becoming the new hot spot, and as you can see, it is. And that’s why we continue to push back to get a policy change. And I’m hoping with the House now becoming Republican after the first of the year, we can put more pressure on the administration to get this stopped,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong said the following in a tweet:

“The Biden administration has spent the past two years gaslighting about the southern border. Enough of the insanity. Secure the border now.”

Border patrol agents anticipate even more crossings in the coming days, as Title 42 is expected to end on December 21. Title 42 is the controversial policy that began during the Trump administration to expel migrants on public health grounds.

