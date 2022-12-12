VFW Sports Center ice rink addition progresses

VFW construction
VFW construction(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Rec is getting more indoor ice for skaters. Construction has begun on the third indoor ice rink for the Bismarck’s VFW Sports Center.

The earth work for the project is almost done. The new rink’s progress was not delayed by the snowstorm in mid-November. The reason for another ice rink is the increase in participation in sports.

“The demand for ice is there and not only that in the off season, we will have another space to rent out,” said Mike Wald, programing and facilities director.

The project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Snow forecast as of 6 p.m. Sunday
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state
Joshua Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student

Latest News

memorial highway construction delay
Memorial Highway reconstruction delayed
tilt studio
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
vikings lions
6PM Sportscast 12/11/22
Tilt Studio coming soon
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall