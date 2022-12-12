VFW Sports Center ice rink addition progresses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Rec is getting more indoor ice for skaters. Construction has begun on the third indoor ice rink for the Bismarck’s VFW Sports Center.

The earth work for the project is almost done. The new rink’s progress was not delayed by the snowstorm in mid-November. The reason for another ice rink is the increase in participation in sports.

“The demand for ice is there and not only that in the off season, we will have another space to rent out,” said Mike Wald, programing and facilities director.

The project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2023.

