Promoting prostitution charges dismissed for pair, filed against Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck

54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has dismissed the charges against a man accused of running a prostitution ring out of a Bismarck-based massage parlor.

David Coble, 54, and Yanhong Coble, 48, were arrested in June after police investigated multiple tips into their business, Cherry Blossom Massage. A judge dismissed a promoting prostitution charge against Yanhong Coble in August and dropped David Coble’s charge Friday.

Defense attorneys argued the Cobles had no knowledge of potential criminal activity taking place at their business.

Now, charges have been filed against the business, Cherry Blossom Massage Therapy, LLC. The entity could face a penalty of up to $50,000 if found guilty of promoting prostitution.

