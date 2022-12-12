Plows prepare for another big storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just as city plow crews have finally cleared up all the snow from the big storm in November, another blizzard is upon us. And Bismarck Public Works is trying some new tactics to keep traffic moving.

City streets are going to be full of snow again by the end of the week. The third major winter storm this year is blowing in, and the Bismarck Public Works Department is prepping once again.

“Every snow event is different. It just depends on the wind and how it blows and if we are going to have to blow open everything before we get to other stuff,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader.

One difference from the last storm is this week’s snow event calls for freezing rain before the snow hits. This means a change in how the team tackles the blizzard.

“So, we are not going to pre-treat the roads, because that will just wash it off anyways. So, save some money right there,” said Schiermeister.

Another difference is the order some neighborhoods are plowed. The department divides the residential areas in the city into seven units, each with its own plow group.

“Wherever they finish last at is the stop they are supposed to start first on this next time. So, as long as the operators all do that, everything will get rotated,” said Schiermeister.

The crews will start 12-hour shifts on Tuesday morning, and work until all the snow is cleared. The department is hoping to get this storm cleared in less time than the last blizzard.

“I think everybody can get beat down after a few 12-hour shifts. But we all just stick to it and grind away and try and get it down as best as possible,” said Schiermeister.

The Bismarck-Mandan area is expecting to see anywhere from eight to 12 inches of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight until Thursday at 6 a.m. for most of the state.

