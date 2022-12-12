New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall

Tilt Studio coming soon
Tilt Studio coming soon(Courtesy: Vicky Peek)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Dec. 11, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fun new entertainment center is making its way to Bismarck, one the whole family can enjoy.

The old Herberger’s space in the Kirkwood Mall has seen many different pop-up stores in the past few years, but no business has made a permanent home of the 90,000 square feet it has to offer. Just recently it was announced that Tilt Studio will be taking over that space.

“Everything from go karts to bumper cars to laser tag to mini bowling, and of course over 100 arcade games. Plus, they’re also going to have a food concept called Tilted Taco and Margarita Bar,” said Mikalah Auer, marketing director for Kirkwood Mall.

Titled Studio is just finishing up their 16th location in Minot’s Dakota Square Mall, and plan to open their 17th location in Bismarck’s Kirkwood mall by summer of 2023.

