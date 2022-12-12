ND DEQ issues water quality certification for removal of rail bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has given the U.S. Coast Guard a clean water certification for the removal of the old BNSF railroad bridge over the Missouri River and for the construction of a new one, as long as it follows prescribed conditions.

Noting questions by Friends of the Bridge about the ownership and cultural significance of the bridge, the DEQ says such concerns are outside the scope of the water quality certification process.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.