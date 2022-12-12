Montana-Dakota Utilities to demolish coal smoke stack, building natural gas generator nearby

Heskett Station 1 and 2 in Mandan
Heskett Station 1 and 2 in Mandan(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana-Dakota Utilities plans to demolish a smokestack in Mandan Tuesday.

An explosives team will use charges to make the stack fall over. In February, MDU retired its two coal-fired stations, Heskett 1 and 2 in Mandan.

The company built a third natural gas plant nearby in 2014.

A new $73 million natural gas plant is expected to be online by mid-2023.

“What we do is go through a process called integrated resource plan and we do that every two years and part of that process is looking at the generation we have and where our demand is forecast to go,” said MDU Spokesman Mark Hanson.

Hanson said decommissioning and demolition of the two coal units will cost about $11 million. The project will be completed by summer 2023.

