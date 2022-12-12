Minot State junior named Division II All-American

Second Team All-American
Second Team All-American(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State football defensive back Knylen Miller-Levi earned recognition for a record-setting season.

The American Football Coaches Association named Miller-Levi, a junior, to the Division II Coaches’ All-American Second Team on Monday.

Miller-Levi totaled an MSU NCAA Division II-era school record six interceptions this season.

The interceptions bring his career tally to nine, tied for third all-time in school history.

The Las Vegas-native also returned 13 kickoffs for 250 yards.

