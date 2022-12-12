Memorial Highway reconstruction delay
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Improvements on Memorial Highway in Mandan are delayed because city leaders need to agree on funding, and sewer drainage challenges.
One funding option is a State Water Commission grant, which would increase the size of the water lines. The schedule of the project is undecided until city leaders address the storm water drainage plan.
