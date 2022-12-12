Mandan shipping store prepares for the storm and surplus of holiday packages

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With a winter storm brewing, delays for many businesses are expected. One segment of the delivery chain that could see lots of problems is shipping. Safe Ship Mandan is one local business navigating its busiest week along with the winter storm.

At Safe Ship, the employees are taking more requests than usual because it’s the busiest shipping day of the year, and they’re trying to get everything out before the storm.

“As for the weather, probably just play that by ear, but it’s going to be pretty interesting as for getting the shipments out, and everything’s looking on par right now,” said Austin, an employee at Safe Ship.

As customers get their packages prepped for delivery, the store is a lot busier than on an average day.

“We just make sure that we have plenty of supplies available, plenty of boxes, plenty of packing materials, and we know we’re going to be busy, so we just do our best and keep up with the crowd,” said Dennis Friesz, owner of Safe Ship.

A lot of patrons like Dell Nardello are trying to beat the storm to get gifts shipped out as soon as possible.

“Well, I hear the weather’s not supposed to be very good tomorrow, and I wanna get them there before Christmas,” said Nardello.

On a normal high-volume day, Safe Ship handles around 200 packages. On a busy week like this, around 500-600 packages are handled.

“Usually, like today, we have a lot of people in and just make sure everything’s accurate and shipped correctly. So, it’s pretty awesome. I always like it when it’s busy like this,” said Austin.

Each of the packages they handle could contain a child’s Christmas dream gift.

“Being able to bring joy to somebody that’s out of state or, you know, even out of the country and everything, that’s one of the coolest parts about this job,” said Austin.

Owner Dennis Friesz estimates days like Monday are five times busier than regular days.

The United States Postal Service recommends shippers get packages out by Dec. 17 to USPS Retail Ground service, so they’re received by December 25.

