Jamestown woman arrested after auto-theft crime spree

Crime Spree
Crime Spree(kfyr)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Valley City woman has been arrested for the alleged theft of four vehicles between Jamestown and Valley City.

Jamestown police say it received a report of a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning. A 1999 GMC Surburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave. SW.

Officers located the vehicle parked in an alleyway with a woman inside. The driver, 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks of Valley City, was taken into custody.

Officials conducted a search of the Suburban and found keys belonging to other vehicles, a GMC pickup and Lincoln Nautilus. The Lincoln Nautilus was reported stolen earlier in the day by the Valley City Police Department. Jamestown officials found the Lincoln on the block of 16th Street SW.

Jamestown police say they found other keys in the Suburban that would indicate Hendricks had keys to four different vehicles.

Hendricks told officials she had burglarized a Jamestown business and stole a vehicle there. Formal charges are pending as the investigation continues.

