BSC closing for winter storm

Bismarck State College sign
Bismarck State College sign(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to the forecasted dangerous weather conditions, BSC will close Mon, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Tues, Dec. 13. All classes and events will be canceled and offices closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report for work.

A decision about Wed., Dec. 14, will be made on Tuesday. BSC students should monitor their BSC email for information regarding schedules and final exams.

Watch for additional details at bismarckstate.edu/news.

