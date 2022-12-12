Bismarck locals from Hawaii: ensuring all is well with Mauna Loa

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thankfully, the Mauna Loa volcano eruption has begun to slow down and cool, but when the eruptions first started, it worried people as far away as Bismarck, North Dakota.

Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on earth, covers about half of the surface of the big island in Hawaii. Mauna Loa is also known as the most active volcano, having erupted 30 times since its first documentation in 1843. For Bismarck residents from Hawaii, like Ellen Schmidt, having family still there is not as worrisome for her as you may think.

“Volcanoes are destructive, but they also create things, which is really neat. That is how our islands were formed too, they were formed from volcanoes,” said Schmidt, a Bismarck local from Hawaii.

For many, volcanoes can be a terrifying thought, but for those from Hawaii like Schmidt, after knowing their families are safe, they take time to focus on the beauty and creation that comes from these eruptions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.