3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail.

The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.

Kelly Lass, 41, of Moorhead, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant in Cass County. Godfrey Mitchell, 55, of Fargo, was arrested possession of drug paraphernalia. Fidajeta Bahtiraj, 33, with no permanent address, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant in Fargo.

