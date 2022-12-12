23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained...
Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained minor injuries from the crash.(Provided by Utah Department of Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region.

The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent seven in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said.

The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.

Non-injured passengers were transported to a nearby armory in Garland, Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 4 p.m. Monday
UPDATE: Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday evening through Thursday | What You Need to Know
Fatal crash (gfx)
UPDATE: One woman killed in head-on crash, charges pending for 88-year-old Harvey man
Tilt Studio coming soon
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state
ND shelter discusses 'hard year' for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

Latest News

Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
US blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
November 10 snowstorm in Minot
Minot crews prepare for winter storm
54-year-old David Coble and 48-year-old Yanhong Coble
Promoting prostitution charges dismissed for pair, filed against Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District to go virtual if snowstorm causes disruption