Shoppers prepare for potential winter storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the first warning of a winter storm on December 8th, Cash Wise North has seen large crowds, buying more than usual as they prepare for the possibility of being snowed in.

“People prepare because they know they might be in their houses for a little bit longer than normal,” said Cash Wise North store director, Jim Polk.

For many North Dakota residents, being snowed in, and not being able to leave your house in sever winter conditions is a very real possibility, one that has happened many times before.

“We’re here to get everything we need just in case the snow does come and we’re stuck in the house for a few days. I think it’s important, so we actually have decent stuff to eat so we’re not rummaging through the pantry,” said Kellie Hoffman, a shopper.

When larger than normal crowds in higher numbers come out to shop for essentials, shelves can begin to run low, leaving less and less for those who shop later. Those at Cash Wise North are ahead of the game, and ready for the high shopper traffic.

“We’re on an ordering system that orders as we sell product, but when computers can’t tell everything, so we have our managers that go out and start manually pushing orders,” said Polk.

There tends to be an air of franticness around pre-storm shopping, as crowds worry about getting their necessities before they run out. The severity of the storm also adds to just how much some may over stock their pantries and fridges.

“It’s fair, to be fair to other people and make sure everybody has enough to eat while we’re all stuck in the house,” said Hoffman.

Cash Wise North employees were busy at work stocking, and restocking, as the high number of shoppers file in and out of their store, making sure everyone can go home fully stocked and prepared.

Meteorologists predict anywhere from 6 to 14 inches of snowfall starting as early as December 12th, with winds as high as 40 MPH.

