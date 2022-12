BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 38-year-old Anamoose woman is dead after a head-on crash Saturday morning. Police say an 88-year-old Harvey man tried to drive around a semi and hit the woman head on.

He was seriously injured. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charges are pending for the Harvey man.

