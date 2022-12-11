Significant winter storm will impact Northern Plains Monday night through Thursday | What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A major winter storm remains on track to impact much of the Northern Plains Monday night through Thursday. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph will lead to significant travel disruptions with drifting snow likely.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday night at midnight CST to Thursday morning at 6 a.m. CST for 6-14″+ of snow region-wide and wind gusts of 20-40 mph.

Winter storm watch (KFYR)

A lot of moisture is on the way with this storm, meaning that it will deliver heavy, wet snow to most. Some will see over 1″ of liquid equivalent when you melt down the snow (or mixed precipitation farther east).

Precipitation forecast (KFYR)

Snow totals of at least 6″ are likely across almost all of North Dakota and even into portions of eastern Montana.

6"+ snow potential (KFYR)

For 12″+, medium to high probabilities are found especially in southwest and south-central North Dakota. The location of maximum snowfall will depend on the exact track of this system, so some uncertainty still exists.

12"+ snow probability (KFYR)

Here’s an idea of the high-end potential for snowfall throughout the region. The track of the storm has shifted west a bit, meaning the highest totals will be found over parts of the central & western Dakotas and even into portions of eastern Montana.

High-end snow potential (KFYR)

The potential for mixed precipitation and freezing rain on Monday and Monday night has increased for the James River Valley and parts of eastern North Dakota thanks to this westward shift, possibly reducing snow totals there.

Freezing rain probability (KFYR)

Significant travel disruptions are likely especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the most snow will be falling.

Travel tracker (KFYR)

Impacts timeline (KFYR)

Winds will begin out of the northeast and shift to be out of the northwest by the end of the storm, and winds will be increasing in intensity as the storm progresses topping out at 30-40 mph. We’ll probably fall short of blizzard conditions officially, however, widespread areas of blowing and drifting snow will contribute to low visibility, especially in open areas.

Expected wind gusts (KFYR)

Here are some snapshots of when the precipitation is expected to move in and when the storm is expected to produce the heaviest snow.

Onset of the winter storm (KFYR)

Tuesday 6 p.m. snapshot (KFYR)

Wednesday 10 a.m. snapshot (KFYR)

Wednesday 7 p.m. snapshot (KFYR)

Thursday 12 p.m. snapshot (KFYR)

