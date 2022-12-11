‘Just been so overwhelming’: Love and support from the Bison nation for man battling cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late June, Eric Bunnell started battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. While he finished off chemotherapy in November, he still has a road to recovery. People from the Bison nation have surrounded Bunnell with love and support while he continues his fight.

”These fans, the Bison nation and these people around me have done has just been so overwhelming.” said Bunnell.

Bunnell credits the fans for helping get through the toughest of times. Despite his cancer battle, Bunnell said he has only missed five games for work. Bunnell runs cameras for WDAY at sporting events.

“The journey is not done, but the hardest part is.” wrote Bunnell on Twitter.

