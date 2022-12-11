BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As severe winter storm conditions are on the way to Bismarck, many are out shopping for necessities. Some though, are leisurely shopping in an event in Downtown Bismarck.

For the 6th annual Downtown Cocoa crawl, over 15 small businesses banded together to create a sip, snack, and shop event for the public to come enjoy.

“We just really appreciate everyone supporting small businesses and coming down, it’s been a wild couple of years, especially with the construction this summer, that put a damper on people parking and shopping, so we’re just really appreciative of people coming downtown and shopping small,” said the owner of Luna Nox Boutique, Jaime Bender.

Shoppers received a map to check off all the shops while they browse the selections, and if all shops are checked off, shoppers received a mug at Walkers and Daughters as a thank you for participating in the event. The shops also had special event savings and discounts for shoppers to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.