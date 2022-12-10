NDSU fends of Samford 27-9, earns program’s 11th FCS national semifinal appearance

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State is moving on to the national semifinals, beating Samford 27-9 in the third round of the FCS playoffs.

No. 6 Samford and No. 3 NDSU combined for 101 total yards in the first quarter, with no score. NDSU scored the first points of the game on a two-yard pass from Cam Miller to Joe Stoffel with 1:25 left in the first half. At halftime, the Bison led 10-0.

Receiving the second half kickoff, NDSU took their opening drive 82 yards on seven plays, finished by TK Marshall, to make it 17-0. The Bison held a 24-0 advantage at the end of the third after a Cam Miller one-yard sneak.

Miller completed 83% of his passes for 194 yards. The Bison defense gathered five sacks on the night.

North Dakota State will either travel to #2 Sacramento State or host #7 Incarnate Word next weekend for the FCS semifinals.

