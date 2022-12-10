ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

Funding should last through at least 2024
Investment by County
By Justin Betti
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021.

North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.

Despite more people being out of work earlier in the pandemic, the amount of assistance being given out has been rising throughout the year.

“Now you’re seeing people are working but their budgets are real tight, and they need to find a way to help make their budget dollars go farther,” says Executive Director with Human Services, Jessica Thomasson. “And they’re applying for ND Rent Help, and we’re hoping it’s helping people stabilize.”

The program can provide up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance to households that make less than 80 percent of their area’s median income.

You can learn more about the program on its website: https://www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nd-rent-help .

