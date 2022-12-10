Minot Public Library offers free ASL class Saturday

Two Minot community members are teaching a class on American Sign Language Saturday at the...
Two Minot community members are teaching a class on American Sign Language Saturday at the Minot Public Library.(MGN)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Minot community members are teaching a class on American Sign Language Saturday at the Minot Public Library.

They will be teaching key words and talking about the deaf community.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. depending on how many questions they get.

Zhaina Moya, an adult services librarian, said this is the first time the library is doing a class for American Sign Language.

“For us specifically at the library, we just want to make sure we’re trained and able to help welcome and help anyone who comes in and I think that’s a skill that everyone be able to have,” said Moya.

Moya continues by saying this class is a free way to get acquainted with the language.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Joshua Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex

Latest News

The new over-the-counter hearing aids are FDA regulated and approved for treating hearing loss.
FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids expected in January 2023
The non-profit for the last two has been serving unhoused men in hotels all year round, instead...
Minot Men’s Winter Refuge returns to in-house shelter
Minot Air Force Base
Concerns addressed over heating in housing on Minot Air Force Base
Winter Storm
Burgum declares disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm