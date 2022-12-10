Minot Public Library offers free ASL class Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Minot community members are teaching a class on American Sign Language Saturday at the Minot Public Library.

They will be teaching key words and talking about the deaf community.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. depending on how many questions they get.

Zhaina Moya, an adult services librarian, said this is the first time the library is doing a class for American Sign Language.

“For us specifically at the library, we just want to make sure we’re trained and able to help welcome and help anyone who comes in and I think that’s a skill that everyone be able to have,” said Moya.

Moya continues by saying this class is a free way to get acquainted with the language.

