Minot Men’s Winter Refuge returns to in-house shelter

The non-profit for the last two has been serving unhoused men in hotels all year round, instead of the designated six months.(none)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot has reopened their shelter after being closed since April 2020.

The non-profit for the last two has been serving unhoused men in hotels all year round, instead of the designated six months.

The shelter closed on April 2020.

Mike Zimmer, the Executive Director of the Men’s Winter Refuge, said they served 600 guys in the last three years paying for hotel rooms.

Zimmer said the unhoused men on average stay a month or after they receive a couple paychecks from their job and help them find their own place.

“One of the best parts of my job is when I’m out in public, the grocery store or wherever and I run into one of our former guys, I kind of catch up with them and see how they’re doing now. It’s great to see them,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer said lots of former residents come back to volunteer.

He says Minot, though small, has been generous.

