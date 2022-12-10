FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids expected in January 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Get your ear on this. A new class of over-the-counter hearing aids are coming to generic drug stores early next year.

The new over-the-counter hearing aids are FDA regulated and approved for treating hearing loss.

According to the National Institute on Deafness, 30 million people in the US, 12 years and older has hearing loss in both ears.

Audiologists said this would increase accessibility and the cost is expected to be lower.

Tricia Nechodom, Clinical Audiologist at Trinity, said many over-the-counter hearing aids are a great option for those with milder cases.

“We hope that if patients are having a hard time or not getting the benefit from them, that they seek the help of a professional and not just give up. We’re here to help patients and meet them where they’re at,” she said.

Nechodom said many over-the-counter hearing aids offer apps for people to take self-hearing tests.

She added that some apps will alert the user if their hearing loss is too severe to see an audiologist, and some don’t have tests at all.

Hearing loss can come from a variety of factors such as earwax buildup, hunting, farming and genetics.

