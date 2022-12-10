FDA approved over-the-counter hearing aids expected in January 2023

The new over-the-counter hearing aids are FDA regulated and approved for treating hearing loss.
The new over-the-counter hearing aids are FDA regulated and approved for treating hearing loss.(none)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Get your ear on this. A new class of over-the-counter hearing aids are coming to generic drug stores early next year.

The new over-the-counter hearing aids are FDA regulated and approved for treating hearing loss.

According to the National Institute on Deafness, 30 million people in the US, 12 years and older has hearing loss in both ears.

Audiologists said this would increase accessibility and the cost is expected to be lower.

Tricia Nechodom, Clinical Audiologist at Trinity, said many over-the-counter hearing aids are a great option for those with milder cases.

“We hope that if patients are having a hard time or not getting the benefit from them, that they seek the help of a professional and not just give up. We’re here to help patients and meet them where they’re at,” she said.

Nechodom said many over-the-counter hearing aids offer apps for people to take self-hearing tests.

She added that some apps will alert the user if their hearing loss is too severe to see an audiologist, and some don’t have tests at all.

Hearing loss can come from a variety of factors such as earwax buildup, hunting, farming and genetics.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston Shooting update
UPDATE: Williston police report officer involved shooting
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Bismarck School Board member speaks out following police incident
Corey Gardner
Former Williston daycare provider sentenced to 6 years in prison, plans to appeal verdict
Joshua Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or...
Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student
Ross Petrie
More charges filed against Williston man accused of possessing explosives inside apartment complex

Latest News

The non-profit for the last two has been serving unhoused men in hotels all year round, instead...
Minot Men’s Winter Refuge returns to in-house shelter
Two Minot community members are teaching a class on American Sign Language Saturday at the...
Minot Public Library offers free ASL class Saturday
Minot Air Force Base
Concerns addressed over heating in housing on Minot Air Force Base
Winter Storm
Burgum declares disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm