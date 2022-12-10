Concerns addressed over heating in housing on Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) - Your News Leader has been made aware concerns brought up by residents of Minot Air Force Base housing of issues with heating units.

We reached out to base public affairs to find out what it’s doing to assist airmen and their families who are struggling with heating.

Balfour Beatty Communities, often referred to as BBC, operates the housing properties on base, in a joint venture with the Air Force.

Maj. Jhanelle Haag with base public affairs provided a lengthy statement on the matter, that reads, in part:

“5th Bomb Wing leadership has and continues to be engaged with Balfour Beatty Communities to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our families at Minot Air Force Base and is tracking each open HVAC work order. Balfour Beatty is in communication with affected residents daily and has purchased additional resources to ensure their safety and comfort until work orders are satisfactorily resolved…. We encourage residents to communicate issues to Balfour Beatty Communities as well as Military Housing Office and Resident Advocate. Airmen are welcome and encouraged to elevate issues to their chain of command when necessary.”

Your News Leader reached out to the office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, who said the base was contacted when they learned of the issue, adding:

“Base officials outlined their efforts, including purchasing additional resources and tracking open HVAC work orders, to address heating issues, and we will continue working to ensure that these Air Force families, who serve our nation, have access to reliable heating in their homes.”

We also reached out to BBC who said, out of the 1,440 homes on the base, so far this winter it has had 40 heat-related work orders from residents, which is similar to recent years. Of those, BBC said five have needed to have furnaces replaced, three of which already have been, and two are scheduled for next week. A spokesperson for the company said it also supplies temporary space heaters and monitors the temperatures of the homes, adding:

“We have apologized to our residents for the inconvenience caused, and are working hard to ensure that all the equipment in every home works properly.”

We’ve also reached out to the office of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, for reaction.

Your News Leader will update this story as we learn more.

Here is the full statement from Maj. Jhanelle Haag, Chief of Public affairs for Minot Air Force Base:

What efforts has the base made to rectify the HVAC problems and expedite their repairs?

Seeking context on what the Base and DoD can do when an issue rises.

“The Military Housing Office and Resident Advocate can resolve issues with Balfour Beatty Communities on behalf of the military member. Members are briefed when they arrive on station and through various other forums, including monthly resident council meetings, the role of all entities and how to obtain assistance. We encourage residents to communicate issues to Balfour Beatty Communities as well as Military Housing Office and Resident Advocate. Airmen are welcome and encouraged to elevate issues to their chain of command when necessary.”

Key Contact for Assistance:

1. Balfour Beatty Community Manager

2. Resident Advocate

3. Military Housing Office

4. Commander and First Sergeant

5. Wing Commander, Vice Commander, or Command Chief

What protocols are in place when a military member has an issue with base

housing?

1. Members can contact maintenance online or via phone to submit a

work order ticket. If issues are not resolved, they can contact the Balfour

Beatty Community Manager.

2. The Resident Advocate and Military Housing Office can assist

members with their issue if unresolved. They have access to work orders and

direct communication with the Community Manager and Wing Leadership.

3. The Resident Advocate holds monthly council meetings, reports

issues to wing leadership and is the key liaison between Balfour Beatty to

resolve issues and advise Wing leadership when necessary.

4. Members can always engage their command teams to advocate on

behalf of the member.

5. Military Housing reviews life, health, and safety reports weekly

to ensure issues are resolved.

6. Wing leadership meets with Balfour Beatty, Military Housing, and

Resident Advocate quarterly.

7. When acute issues arise, Wing Leadership interacts directly with

local Balfour Beatty Mangers and Corporate Leadership to resolve the

situation as expeditiously as possible.

Here is the full statement from Sen. John Hoeven:

Here is the full statement from a spokesperson for Balfour Beatty Communities:

“There are 1,440 homes on Minot AFB, and so far this winter we have received heat-related work orders from 40 residents, which is about the same number as in previous years. The vast majority have required simple repairs and are fixed when the technician visits the home. However, five systems needed to have their furnaces replaced. Three of those have already happened, and the other two are scheduled to be replaced next week.

In terms of alternative sources of heat, we have provided all the affected homes with space heaters for use while waiting for the work to be completed. We take frequent temperature readings inside each home to ensure it is safe for residents to live in. Our records show that all the homes supplied with space heaters have maintained a comfortable temperature.

