Burgum declares disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm

Winter Storm
Winter Storm(MGN, Pixabay)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 12 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11.

The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.

The snow halted travel throughout the state, while ice took down tree branches, power poles and power lines leaving thousands without power and no place to go to seek other shelter.

The statewide disaster declaration is one step in the process of being declared a federal major disaster.

Burgum also sent a letter asking for an extension to submit the federal declaration request as costs are still being calculated and.

