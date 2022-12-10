Air Force General who served in Minot takes command of U.S. STRATCOM

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST
OFFUT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (KMOT) - A U.S. Air Force General who served in Minot early in his career has risen to the top of U.S. STRATCOM.

Gen. Anthony Cotton took over as leader of United State Strategic Command during a formal ceremony at its headquarters at Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska Friday.

Cotton, who relieved Navy Adm. Charles Richards, is U.S. STRATCOM’s 8th commander.

Cotton’s first assignment was with the 91st Missile Wing in Minot from 1986 to 91, where he served in a number of roles, including Missile Combat Crew Commander, according to his biography.

U.S. STRATCOM is one of eleven unified combatant commands in the defense department.

