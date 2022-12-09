Washburn teacher facing felony charges after deputies say he had relationship with student

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Deputies arrested a Washburn Public School teacher after investigating claims he was having a relationship with a student.

Washburn Sheriff’s Deputies say they met with school officials Wednesday who told them of reports that 32-year-old Joshua Eddy had been communicating inappropriately with a 15-year-old. Deputies say they reviewed text messages between Eddy and the student which they say described physical sexual acts between the two. Court documents report Eddy said his relationship with the student had become sexual.

Eddy is charged with luring minors by computer and three counts of corruption or solicitation of minors.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 18.

Eddy has been employed as a teacher in Washburn for about 10 years. He has no prior criminal history.

